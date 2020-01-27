Death Notice

Gary Evans Watts, 75 passed away January 24, 2020. Weddle’s funeral home is handling the arrangements. No Scheduled Services, Visit weddle-funeral.com to leave condolences and sign the online guest book.

Dwight Wesley Cannon, 96, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Keizer. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

William David Carter, 73, passed away on Sunday, January 26, in Lebanon. For service information and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.

