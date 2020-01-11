Death notice

Death notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Edna Winifred Christensen, 93, of Lebanon passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News