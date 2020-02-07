Death notice

Louis C. Carlson, 61, of Philomath, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling the arrangements.
Judy Kay Heimbuch, 69, passed away in Lebanon on Thursday, February 6. Please leave your condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.
Errol Wayne Jones, 78, of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.aasum-dufour.com.