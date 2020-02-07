Death notice

Louis C. Carlson, 61, of Philomath, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling the arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judy Kay Heimbuch, 69, passed away in Lebanon on Thursday, February 6. Please leave your condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.

Errol Wayne Jones, 78, of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.aasum-dufour.com.