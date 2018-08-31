Mary Elizabeth Parker, 95, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Find an Obituary
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.