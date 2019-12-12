Death notices

Sharon K. Dixon, 77, died December 6, 2019, at her Albany home. Restlawn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.restlawnfh.com)
Christopher Jason Fitz-Gerald, 56, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Bonnie Jung, 94, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Vickie Jean Laney, 75, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Daniel D. Lutz, 26, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Konnie Ann Ochoa, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)