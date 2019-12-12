Death notices

Death notices

{{featured_button_text}}

Sharon K. Dixon, 77, died December 6, 2019, at her Albany home. Restlawn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.restlawnfh.com)

Christopher Jason Fitz-Gerald, 56, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Bonnie Jung, 94, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Vickie Jean Laney, 75, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Daniel D. Lutz, 26, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Konnie Ann Ochoa, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News