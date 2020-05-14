Death notice

John C. Cross, 58 of Albany, passed away May 8, 2020 at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Edith Pauline Hall, 77, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Lillie May Hood, 81, of Philomath, passed away May 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
