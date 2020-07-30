Death notice

Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dorotha B. Smith, 66, of Corvallis, passed away at Avamere Riverpark in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Memorial services are pending at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com