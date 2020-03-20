Death notice

Robert D. Snyder, 87, of Philomath, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Leah “Mardy” Hufford, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Friday March 20, 2020.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Christina “Chris” Jo Ross, 67, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Joyce Marie Barnhart, 66, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. March 20, 2020.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

