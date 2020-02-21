Death notice

Donna Mae Tagen, 75, of Lebanon and Sweet Home passed away Tuesday at a care home in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Sarah J. Lovelady, 90, of Albany, passed away February 20, 2020 please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.

Michael Luther Ryan, 58, of Newport, Oregon, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com