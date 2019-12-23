Death Notice

Ethel M. Norgar, 94, of Corvallis, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Corvallis. At Ethel's request no services are planned. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Anna Upenieks, 92, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Diejri Galjour, 62, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com