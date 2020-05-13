Death Notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sidney Harrison, 95 of Albany, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Irene W. Harden, 92, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her Salem home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Glen L. Ghormley, 85 of Gladstone, formerly Albany, passed away Friday morning at Providence Milwaukie Hospital. Private family services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com