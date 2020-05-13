Death Notice

Sidney Harrison, 95 of Albany, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Irene W. Harden, 92, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her Salem home.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Glen L. Ghormley, 85 of Gladstone, formerly Albany, passed away Friday morning at Providence Milwaukie Hospital. Private family services will be held.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

