Death notice

Death notice

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Lois P. Maddy, 92, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her Corvallis residence.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News