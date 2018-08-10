Subscribe for 17¢ / day

James Nolan SlaterRoth, 66, of Sweet Home died Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Sandra Jean Cramer, 68, of Lebanon died August 5, 2018. Arrangements pending with Taylor's Family Mortuary in Winston.

