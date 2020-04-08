Death Notice

Jennifer Gale Harding , 65, of Corvallis passed away at her home on Monday, April 6, 2020. There are no funeral services planned. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com .

Daniel “Dan” Flores, 63, of Lebanon died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.