Death notice

Barbara J. Love, 97, of Albany passed away Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  At Barbara’s request, no services are planned.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gary Alan Travis, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday February 1, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.  www.sweethomefuneral.com

John Craig Walsh, 70 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

