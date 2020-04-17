Death notice

Albert Irwin, 86 of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Harry Vrell, 81, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Alice A. Jack, 86, of Albany, passed away at Evergreen Hospice in Albany on Friday, April 17, 2020.  There will be a private graveside service at Crystal Lake Cemetery for the immediate family. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

