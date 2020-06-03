Death notice

Naomi Marie Duncan, 48 of Albany passed away Sunday evening.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Randall K. Barker, 59, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his Corvallis home.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Cathryn R. Passmore, 72, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her Corvallis home. Services will be private. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

