Death notice

Alden F Dodd, 85, of Albany passed away on March 23, 2020. A service will be planned at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Gary Richard Haynes, 77, of Albany passed away Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

James C. Lard, 89, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Mary Gault, 73, of Albany passed away Monday at her home. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Marilyn Ann Watkins, 83, of West Linn passed away Monday at Willamette Falls Hospital in Oregon City. A private family graveside will be held at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com