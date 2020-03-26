Death notice

Frances L. Younger, 95, of Corvallis passed away March 26, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Thomas J. Koning, 77, of Albany passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Jonathan Paul Keefer, 66, of Albany passed away on March 25, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
William C. Garvin, 51, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Carla J. Canales-Yates, 69, of Albany passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Albany General Hospital. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Karen Susan Miller, 81, passed away March 26, 2020. Services pending. Visit weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.
Candice "Candi" Huffaker, 65, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memoires for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
