Death notice

Death notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Jean Moen Weger Baltes, 84 of Corvallis, passed away January 22, 2020.  Arrangements being made by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News