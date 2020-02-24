Death notice

William “Bill’ P. Hess, 98, passed away on Friday, February 21, in Springfield. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com

Richard T. Hess Jr., 88, passed away in Lebanon on Friday, February 21. You may leave your condolences for the family online at www.hustonjost.com

Kimberly Kay Ellis, of Albany, passed away February 21, 2020; no scheduled services. Visit weddle-funeral.com to sign the online guestbook.

Joan Barlow Miner, 87, Albany, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Clare Bridge Memory Care of Albany. Arrangements by Neptune Cremation Services, Portland. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020. Details will be announced at a later date.