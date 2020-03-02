Death notice

Antonia Carmelita Hessel, 86, of Albany, passed away on February 26, 2020. A memorial service will be announced later. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Ruth Howarth Gropp, 99, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Patrick Henry Aylward, 85, of Albany, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Sandra Lee Thompson, 78, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

