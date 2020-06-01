Death notice

Lela May Smith, 86, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Sunday, May 31, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Sarah Sutton Schmidt, 76, of Philomath, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at home. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Dennis Marvin Kuvaas, passed away May 27, 2020. No services will be held.Visit weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.

Charles R. "Dick" McIntyre, 85, of Monroe, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Please leave condolence messages for family and friends at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com