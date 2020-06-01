Death notice

Beverly Passwaters, 81, of Albany passed away May 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending at McHenry Funeral Home.

Winford Wayne Hayes, 90, of Albany passed away Friday at Timberwood Court.  At the family’s request no services are planned.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gerald Walter O’Brien, 87, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

William Joseph Tanner, 58, of Foster passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

John Dale Long, 70, of Corvallis, passed away at Willamette  Springs hospice in Corvallis on Sunday, May 31, 2020.  Memorial service arrangements are pending.    Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Lela May Smith, 86, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Sunday, May 31, 2020.  McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Sarah Sutton Schmidt, 76, of Philomath, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at home.  You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com 

Dennis Marvin Kuvaas, passed away May 27, 2020. No services will be held.Visit weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.

Charles R. "Dick" McIntyre, 85, of Monroe, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Please leave condolence messages for family and friends at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

