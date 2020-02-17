Death notice

Jean R Shay, 97, of Corvallis, passed away Friday February 14, 2020 please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

David K. Christani, 63, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Good Samaritan regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Elaine B. Davidson, 90, of Albany, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Carlene’s Comfort Care in Scio. AAsum Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shelly M. (Bagger) Davis, 81, formerly of the Corvallis/Philomath area, passed away February 3, 2020 in Portland. Rose City Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marsha L. Rathja, 71, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday February 16, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com