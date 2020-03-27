Death notice

Marcia Marie Buller, 84, of Scio passed away on March 26, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Jenny Lee Whiteman, 88, of Philomath passed away on March 20, 2020. DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald Lee Davis, 69, of Lebanon, passed away, Sunday at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

Stanley M. Delamarter, 86 of Albany, passed away Friday morning at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com