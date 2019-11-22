{{featured_button_text}}

Sara E. Anderson, 72, of Otis, Oregon, passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019 in Corvallis.  Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Nancy Burke Teass James, Passed away November 18, 2019. Visit www.weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.

Delwin D. Kropf, 85 of Corvallis, passed away Thursday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Kenneth W. Weygandt, 83 of Brownsville, passed away Thursday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

