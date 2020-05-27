Death notice

Reba Jean Gridley, 71, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Charles Cornelious, 93, of Albany, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Peter Matthew Humphries, 64 of Albany, passed away May 24, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Dolores M. Huzefka, 93, passed away Wednesday morning at Bonaventure of Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Darrell W. Spinney, 74, of Kings Valley, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Service information is pending at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Cheryl F. Vimer, 72 passed away May 23, 2020. Farmstrom Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Peggy Lynn Olcott, 69, of Corvallis, passed away at Evergreen Hospice in Albany on May 27, 2020. Service information is pending at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Michael R. Shope, 67, of Philomath, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

