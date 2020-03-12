Death notice

Walter J. Spandri, 83, died on Saturday, March 7, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.

Rose Marie Bocanegra, 70, of Monmouth, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Trudy Lynn Tonkin 68, of Albany passed away Tuesday, March 10, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Darrell W. Krieger, 75 of Albany, passed away Wednesday evening at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com