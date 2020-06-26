death notice

Return to homepage ×
John C. Rusk, 73 of Philomath, passed away at his home in on Thursday, June 25, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfunerahome.com
