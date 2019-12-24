Death notice

Joan Hull-Koops, 86, of Philomath, passed away Monday Dec 23. A viewing will be from 3-5p.m. Friday Dec 27 at McHenry Funeral Home

Fred Raymond Pockrus, 73 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. At his request, no services will be held. Condolences for the family can be left at www.aasum-dufour.com.

Fay Louise Fincher, 92, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Irwin Alan Horowitz, PhD, 80, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis on Monday, December 23, 2019. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements A celebration of life memorial gathering is planned for late January 2020. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com