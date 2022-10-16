Oct. 20, 1937 - Sep. 28, 2022

Deanne Mickenham passed away peacefully on September 28th, 2022 in Salem, Oregon.

Deanne Sue Mickenham was born on October 20, 1937 in Goodland, Kansas to Fred and Viola Bauman. She moved with her parents to Oregon in 1940 and eventually settled in Gresham. She was the oldest of three siblings growing up in home built by her dad.

Deanne was an avid reader from an early age and once boasted she came close to reading every book in the Gresham Public Library. She attended Gresham High School where she loved acting in plays. She received a degree from the Oregon College of Education in 1959 where she continued to act in plays and graduated with highest honors. She worked for the Gresham Berry Growers Cannery in Gresham throughout her high school and college years.

Deanne met George Mickenham in the summer of 1959 while working at the Oregon Centennial Exposition. They were married on December 26, 1959 in Gresham and remained married for 25 years. Deanne worked for one year teaching second grade in the Parkrose School District before moving just outside Estacada, Oregon where George worked at the Ripple Brook Ranger Station. The couple had their first child while living there.

In 1961, Deanne and George moved to Corvallis, Oregon where they had six more children and Deanne focused all of her attention and energy on caring for the growing family. Deanne volunteered as Cub Scout Den Mother, Classroom Mom, helped with homework, and ran kids to a fro for sports, scouts, and plays.

Deanne was deeply committed to her religion. She attended St. Henry's in Gresham while growing up. While in Corvallis she attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis where she sang in the church choir, was a Eucharistic Minister and CCD Principle and later returned to St Henry's of Gresham where she again sang in the choir. After spending time updating her teaching credential classes at OSU, Deanne become a Special Education Aide at Highland Middle School in the Corvallis School District. Deanne loved providing care especially to the students who needed extra support. During her summer months she continued to help the mentally disabled by giving respite care to families. She loved trips to the Oregon coast, walking along the sand dunes, and eating clam chowder.

Deanne remained in Corvallis until 2003 when she retired from teaching and moved back to Gresham to support her aging mother and assist in the raising of her three oldest grandchildren. She remained in Gresham until 2014 and moved back to Corvallis where she remained until 2019.

Deanne battled dementia and was moved to a care facility in Salem in 2020. She remained there until her death.

Deanne was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Viola Bauman, and by her oldest son, George Mickenham, Jr. She is survived by her ex-husband, George, Sr.; her daughters: Sally Palmiter (Stuart), Sheryl Wetzel (Lowell), Julie Lorenz (Rusty); her sons: Greg Mickenham (Jeanette), John Mickenham, James Mickenham (Debbie), her 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; her sister, Beverly Rosentreter, and her brother, Kenneth Bauman (Gay).

Funeral Services for Deanne will be held at St. Henry's in Gresham. with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite Senior Services group, hospice, or Special Olympics.