April 27, 1938 — September 21, 2019
Deanna was born near Atwood, Kansas on April 27, 1938 to Peter and Ila Threlkel and passed away at Hillside Heights Rehabilitation Center in Eugene, Oregon on September 21, 2019.
After moving to Oregon with her family, she went to school in the Marion area, graduating from Cascade High School in 1957. After high school, Deanna attended Beauty College in Salem and enjoyed a nearly 50 year career as a hair dresser in the Eugene, Albany and Salem areas.
Deanna married Bruce Thomas in 1959 and was a caring and loving mother to Jeff and Renee Thomas. Besides being an amazing mother, she enjoyed playing volleyball, waterskiing, golf, dancing, arts and crafts and travel, especially to her home of Kansas.
Deanna is survived by and will be terribly missed by her family, son, Jeff (DeeAnne); daughter, Renee; five grandchildren; three bonus grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven bonus great-grandchildren; and brother, Harlan of Kansas.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
