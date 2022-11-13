Deanna Jean (Bergstrom) Lyons passed away peacefully at home on November 7th, after saying goodbye to loving family and friends.

Deanna was born in San Francisco and embraced the social and cultural movements of her youth – 1960s California. She was particularly proud of pioneering non-traditional career opportunities for women, a personal spirituality and ethic exemplified by her vegetarian diet, and her enjoyment of the Grateful Dead and other progressive musicians of the period. Her desire for an intellectually stimulating career led to a college degree in Chemical Engineering and lucrative employment in the then male-dominated technology field as engineer, manager, university instructor, advisor, and mentor.

While working for Hewlett Packard in Santa Rosa, California, Deanna met her future husband, Don. They quickly fell in love and formed a caring, supportive partnership that endured throughout her life. Deanna's love of animals was immediately apparent to all who met her, and particularly her fondness for rough ("real!") collies. Deanna also was a lifelong seamstress, artfully designing her own wedding dress and many quilts for family and friends. Outdoor activity and adventure were additional passions, with snow and water skiing, scuba diving, backpacking, canoeing, sailing, travel, hiking, and camping all favorite endeavors. It was their mutual love of the outdoors that inspired Deanna and Don to be married at a historic chapel in Yosemite National Park, in 1998. Deanna enjoyed returning to Yosemite as frequently as possible, and celebrated her 50th birthday on a long backpacking trip in the high country.

As her life and career advanced, she became strongly motivated to give back as a teacher and mentor. This was expressed professionally as an engineering instructor at Oregon State University, but also carried into her personal life where she touched many through teaching dog training, sewing, skiing, and other skills.

Deanna is preceded in death by her parents Dike and Shirley Bergstrom. She is survived by her husband Don Lyons, sister Karen Dillon, niece Jennifer Lindem, nephew Todd Lindem, his wife Whitney and their daughters Evelyn and Laurel, and her son Ken Sorenson and his children Dannika, Abigail, and Marshall, along with many loving friends.

Deanna's life will be celebrated at Best Friends Dog Obedience and Agility School in Corvallis on November 19th from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heartland or Safe Haven Humane Societies.