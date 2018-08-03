Subscribe for 17¢ / day

December 31, 1964 — July 31, 2018

Dean R. Peterson, 53, of Lebanon, formerly of Astoria, died Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.

Dean was born December 31, 1964 in Lebanon. He was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1983.

Dean then entered the Air Force and served with them until his discharge in 1991.

Dean then returned to Lebanon before moving to Astoria where he worked as an MRI Technologist at the Columbia Memorial Hospital. He was also a volunteer with the Astoria Fire Department for many years.

Dean had most recently worked at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. Dean returned to Lebanon in 2017 to be closer to his family due to illness.

Dean enjoyed traveling, trying new restaurants, boating, fishing and going to Seahawk games. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews and family.

Dean is survived by his parents, Norris and Trudie Peterson of Lebanon; brothers, Dale of Lebanon, Don of Portland, Doug of Idaho City, Idaho, Darrel of Lebanon and Dominic of Spokane, Washington; sisters, Lucinda Jones and Laurinda Hoy both of Lebanon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 483 Tangent St, Lebanon, OR 97355.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lebanon Soup Kitchen and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.

