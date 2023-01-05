 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean Daniel Maurice

Dean Daniel Maurice

August 9, 1963 - December 31, 2022

Dean Daniel Maurice of Lebanon Oregon passed away December 31, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. Dean was born on August 9, 1963, in Everett Washington. He moved with his family shortly after to Albany Oregon.

Dean attended South Albany High School and went on to work at Sunshine Industries in Sweet Home.

Dean is survived by his sisters, Patricia Rogers of Westport Washington and Peggy Oakley of Lebanon Oregon.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements, https://www.fisherfuneralhome.com/.

