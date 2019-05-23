November 15, 1928 — May 20, 2019
Dayle Hart Fadden, 90, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at the Meadowlark Assisted Living facility under Hospice care in Lebanon surrounded by her family on Monday, May 20, 2019.
She was born in Littleton, New Hampshire to Lester and Lillian Hart. She lived her married life in different locations in Washington and Oregon.
Dayle was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Fadden; her parents; her sister, Lois Haase and son-in-law, Mike Cross.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Laura) Fadden, Ronald (Tanya) Fadden, Keith (Diane) Fadden, Marilyn (Ron) Gilliam, Debbe Cross, Tami (Rick) Dennis and Lance (Jean) Fadden; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A small family gathering will be held at Huston-Jost Funeral Home for the immediate family. Her remains will be laid to rest at Deschutes Memorial Gardens next to her loving husband, Edgar.
Memorial donations may be made to Serenity Hospice in Eugene, Oregon, sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.