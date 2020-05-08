April 4, 1934 — February 9, 2020
What is the measure of a life well lived? Perhaps it is that when you pass on, people think about you and are inspired to be better themselves, to be more like you.
Our beloved Dawn Marcene Burton (“Ma Burts”) passed away February 9, 2020, at her family home in Redmond, Oregon with family members at her side after a short battle with cancer, and we are feeling the loss of her very kind and loving presence on this plane. She had a way of seeing everything in a kind and loving way and thinking the best of everyone, regardless. She set a high bar.
Dawn was born to Elwin Etting Peirce and Bernice Eugenia Peirce on April 4, 1934 in Hendrix, Minnesota, their first of five children. Her family moved to Oregon in 1937.
She graduated from Salem High School in 1953, and that same year, Dawn met and fell in love with Robert “Bob” Burton. They married June 22, 1953, and soon thereafter started their family, having their four children over a span of 3 years and 6 weeks.
In 1968, the family moved from Salem to Corvallis, Oregon, where they opened Burton’s Sunnybrook Restaurant, their first family business. This was later followed by other restaurants, catering and fair operations, and Burton’s Highland Meadows Angus cattle ranch.
Dawn was actively involved in her community. She was a member of the Restaurants of Oregon Association, OSU President’s Club and served as President of the Cow-bells, a woman’s auxiliary of the Oregon Cattleman’s Association.
Anyone who knew Dawn will remember her as an unfailingly positive, kind, and loving person.
Dawn is survived by Bob, her devoted husband of 66+ years; 3 children, Mike, Robyn, and Steve; five grandchildren, Bryanne, Aaron, Tony, Josh, and Jenni; and eight great-grandchildren, Jeff, Joey, Jessi, Tori, Jasmine, Jordan, Hunter, and Alora. She was preceded in death by Jeff, her second son in 1999.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care Dawn received the last month of her life from the staff at St. Charles Hospital, Redmond, Oregon.
In Dawn’s honor, the book, Burton’s Recipes, is available locally and on Amazon. All profits and donations will go to assist student education in the local area and the Corvallis Downtown Association. Please write dawnsfavoriterecipes@gmail.com or call 541-760-6824 for more information.
