Dawn Maré Wright

March 3, 1960 – August 7, 2022

Dawn Wright, age 62, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 6 a.m. She departed from her earthly body while nurtured by her wife, Kathleen Boatwright, in their Albany home.

Dawn had two loves: family and music. She devoted her life as a music educator to thousands of children during her 30-year teaching career - a special thank you to Kim Seidel, the staff, families, and students at Monmouth Elementary School where she spent her final years.

Her greatest joy was being a Grammy. Grammy devoted the last 15 years to her grandchildren - Aidan, Ameeah, Kai, Michaela, Alex, Max, Cassie, Jared, Ashley, Zoie, Jace and Zak - in playing, laughing, and going on adventures. She enjoyed every minute with them, and they were the delight of her life.

Dawn was the rock of her family and was willing to give her all to her children as they traveled through life. Watching them succeed brought her joy -- weddings, graduations, successes, parenthood, and life passages.

Thirty-two years ago, she met the love of her life, Kathleen. Together, they raised two of their daughters, Jennifer and Katie. Everyone in the family knew they could count on her whenever they needed to. Dawn and Kathleen, as a couple, built a lifetime of love and memories.

She is survived by her wife, Kathleen; daughters Daisha, Jennifer, Katie, Sandra, Jess and Liz; their sons Jeffrey, Ryan, and Dennis; mother Joyce Wright Ekness; and her siblings Kevin, Keith, Kyle, and Julie. She was blessed with a myriad of nieces and nephews.

Those who have had the joy of knowing Dawn are invited to her memorial service at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 1444 Liberty St SE, Salem, OR on August 25 at 3 p.m.

In honor of her talent for teaching the joys of music, the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Monmouth Elementary School PTA for the purchase of playground wind chimes at 958 Church Street East, Monmouth, OR 97361.