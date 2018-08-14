August 31, 1950 — July 10, 2018
Dawn E. Madden, 67, of Corvallis, passed away unexpectedly, July 10, 2018, following challenging surgery while in California. She was surrounded by family who will miss her greatly.
Dawn was born and raised in western Washington, the youngest of four girls.
In 1967, she married Rick and they had two children, a son, Matthew, and a daughter, Shawna.
In later life, she moved to Palm Springs, California, where she met and married Jim Madden.
Following Jim’s death, Dawn moved back to the Northwest, to Corvallis.
She loved bright colors and was known for her artistic flare with home decorating, real estate and fashion, earning her living in these areas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a grandson.
Dawn is survived by her son; daughter; stepson Christopher; three grandsons; three sisters; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.
Dawn’s family wishes to extend a special “Thank you” to her surgeons, doctors, and nurses at Stanford University Medical Center for their professional, loving care, especially during her final day.
Dawn frequently visited her sister’s home for morning coffee. She was a favorite of Lucy, the family golden retriever, who would anxiously wait at the window looking for the arrival of Dawn’s red convertible.
Her remains will be interred with her husband Jim at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
To honor Dawn’s great love of animals, donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
There will be no public services. At Dawn’s request, private family celebrations of her life will be conducted.
Goodbye Mom, sister, and friend. We love you.
Please leave condolences and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.