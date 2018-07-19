1936 — 2018
Philomath resident David Thomas Vincent passed peacefully at his home on July 16 at the age of 82.
“Dave,” as he was known to his friends and colleagues, was a graduate of Philomath High School and served in the U.S. Army. After the Army, he earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Fisheries and Wildlife from Oregon State University.
In his professional career, Dave spent his life working as a forest and woodlands manager for North Side Lumber and Diamond B Lumber companies.
Dave will be remembered for his passion and enthusiasm for life, family and friends.
He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, as well as a fervent fan of the Oregon State Beavers and Philomath Warriors.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Corvallis.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Vincent and father, Walter Vincent; brothers, Bob and Walt Vincent; and sisters, Mae Reddington and Alice Lowden.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norma J. Vincent; daughters, Pamela Gonzales, Angela McCubbins; stepdaughter, Jan Pendleton; sons, Ryan Vincent, Tim Vincent; grandsons, Parker Baumgartner, Toby White, Gabe White, and Caleb Gonzales; granddaughters, Hyatt Vincent, Tegan Vincent, Cassandra Benway, and Audra Birch-Vincent; and multiple great-grandchildren.
David was laid to rest at Mount Union Cemetery on July 19, with Pastor Bill Knopp of the First Baptist Church of Corvallis presiding.
Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
