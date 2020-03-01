David Sundquist

August 28, 1940 - January 29, 2020

David V. Sundquist of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Portland, after a long struggle with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

David was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, son of Esther Lindell and Carl Sundquist. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Navy, stationed on Midway Island in the Pacific. Upon returning home from military service, he attended Michigan State University and received a Master’s degree in Social Work, Magna Cum Laude. He became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and worked the majority of his career in human services, from developing drug rehabilitation programs, providing therapeutic counseling to administering services for persons with developmental disabilities.

In his retirement years, David returned to his love of craftsman work by starting a furniture repair business. Woodworking came naturally by way of his Swedish heritage. He enjoyed combining furniture repair with his social work skills as he commiserated with customers about their treasured furniture. David was known as a Renaissance man because he was a jack-of-all-trades, a problem solver as well as being well-read and informed. He was a perceptive and thoughtful communicator and known for his keen insights.