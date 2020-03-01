David Sundquist

August 28, 1940 - January 29, 2020
David V. Sundquist of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Portland, after a long struggle with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.
David was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, son of Esther Lindell and Carl Sundquist. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Navy, stationed on Midway Island in the Pacific. Upon returning home from military service, he attended Michigan State University and received a Master’s degree in Social Work, Magna Cum Laude. He became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and worked the majority of his career in human services, from developing drug rehabilitation programs, providing therapeutic counseling to administering services for persons with developmental disabilities.
In his retirement years, David returned to his love of craftsman work by starting a furniture repair business. Woodworking came naturally by way of his Swedish heritage. He enjoyed combining furniture repair with his social work skills as he commiserated with customers about their treasured furniture. David was known as a Renaissance man because he was a jack-of-all-trades, a problem solver as well as being well-read and informed. He was a perceptive and thoughtful communicator and known for his keen insights.
After settling in Corvallis, David and Judy became members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. David brought his personal and professional experience and insights to working with the UU men’s group and co-organizing the annual men’s fall retreat. He was an advocate for men to develop their emotional intelligence and authenticity and open-hearted in the example he set for them.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Judy Sundquist; his daughter, Deborah Athy of Eaton Rapids, Michigan; two stepsons, Matthew Lechowick of Sacramento, California and Peter Lechowick of Oakland, California; and eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. David’s keen wit, compassionate ways and devotion to humanity will be greatly missed by his beloved family and dear friends.
The family expresses special thanks to the nurses and respiratory therapists at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, for their compassionate care during David’s recent hospitalization and passing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Pulmonary Wellness Foundation at pulmonarywellness.org/donate/
There will be a Memorial Service at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis at 2:00p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020.