David Stucki

Dave is well known for his quirky sense of humor, easy laugh, and beaming smile. He loved music, politics, reading, health & fitness, and genuinely anything his family members love.

Dave was personified in the strength of the relationships he fostered with others. He had a natural ability to see great value in everyone, and anyone who spent any amount of time with him felt his genuine interest in their life; a natural quality found deep in the fiber of his soul. His character reminds us of our duty to look out for, and lift up our friends and loved ones. His compassionate spirit, eagerness to serve, and authenticity will be missed by so many.

Dave is survived by his wife Nichole, six sons, Devan (Meeja), Nathan (Macayle), Chandler (Kaelyn), Derek, Alec and Nicholas, and four grandchildren with two more on the way before the end of the year. He is also survived by his father Gene, four younger brothers Dan, Doug, Brian, and Brandon and his youngest sister Dawn. Dave was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn (2010).

A memorial service was held in honor of his memory on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Philomath High School soccer field, where he enjoyed watching all of his boys grow up playing soccer. The family has lived in Philomath for the past 20 years.