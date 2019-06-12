April 23, 1955 — June 9, 2019
David Stauffer, 64, of Corvallis, left his body due to a heart attack while taking a walk in Corvallis on June 9, 2019.
He was a loving husband and father and a friend to all. As someone affectionately said, “He was a good man.” If anyone needed assistance, he was always willing to help out. He loved nature, golf, Disney World and traveling.
His physical form may no longer be with us, but he will forever be in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; son, Cory; daughter, Michelle; and family dog, Santi.
