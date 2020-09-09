David William Roe passed away peacefully after an extended illness on August 28, 2020. He was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on October 5, 1946 to parents Mary Annette “Dickie” Smith Bacon and Sean Roe. For two years as a youngster he lived aboard a motor yacht in Bradenton, Florida and in the Bahamas, and after settling a while in Stuart, Florida he moved back to Pennsylvania in 1962 where he graduated from Towanda High School in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation and spent basic training at Great Lakes, Illinois and then Sonar Technician School in Key West, Florida. He was stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Radford DD446 until he was honorably discharged in 1969. After some time in Honolulu and San Francisco he moved to Corvallis in 1972 to attend Oregon State University.