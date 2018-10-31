December 5, 1960 — October 5, 2018
David Riley Bond, passed away October 5, 2018, in Coos Bay.
David Riley Bond was born December 5, 1960, in Corvallis, to Nancy and Laramie. He joined older brother Larry William and two years later, brother, Roy Neal joined them.
David grew up in the Coos Bay area, where he attended local schools, graduating in 1979 from Marshfield High School.
During his adult life, he worked at Goodwill Industries and in the local seafood industry. He enjoyed working in the seafood industry very much.
He is survived by parents, Nancy and Charles Hornaday, of Bellfountain and Laramie Bond and Rita Edwards, of Scappoose. Also surviving him are sisters, Angel (Steve) Schindler, Grace (Jeff) Moller and Renee Bond. Brother, Larry also survives him. He is survived by four nieces and two nephews; aunts and uncles.
David was preceded in death by brother, Roy Neal; and nephew, Jeffery Earl Simmons; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
Interment will be at Bellfountain Cemetery, next to his brother Roy Neal, in a private burial.
The memory of a good person is a blessing. Proverbs 10:7