David Martinez

Family and children were very important to David and a source of tremendous pride. He always claimed that family was his greatest legacy. In fact, David managed to pull off the feat of blending two families into one. After having two children earlier in life, he met Melanie and raised two more. Older sons, Dustin and Marty, were bragged about to friends and he took great pride in their successes. He relished teaching his younger children how to use tools and insisted they learn from his experiences.

Always ready with a sharp joke, David was the life of any social event. His storytelling was legendary and his quick wit was second to none. An avid classic car aficionado, David enjoyed going to car-cruises and was a longtime member of local car clubs. He loved fishing/boating and never let inclement weather keep him off the golf course. Making friends was easy for David and he often made lasting connections with people due to his memorable and gregarious personality.

On a personal level, David leaves a long lineage. He is survived by his wife, Melanie; four children: Marty, Dustin, Katherine, and Mackenzie; five grandchildren: Alexis, Zackary, Cade, Samantha, and Max; great-grandson, Maverick; and two sisters: Cordie and Denise. He was preceded in death by his brother, Remy, and his first wife, Donna.

A celebration of David's life will be held in pursuance of his wishes. He is greatly missed. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com