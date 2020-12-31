David Magdefrau

1948-2020

David Alann Magdefrau, loving husband, brother and uncle, was killed in a traffic accident on December 15, 2020. He was a young 72 years old.

Dave was born in Osmond, Nebraska to Donald and Lulu Magdefrau and grew up in Bloomfield, Nebraska.

He spent 2 years in the Army during the Vietnam War and he was very proud of his service. When he came home, he moved to Oregon with his family. He worked as a handy man while going to school. After studying at U of O and Oregon State, he helped open the Heritage Mall as the mall's Operations Manager. It is here that he met his wife Diana Sample. They were two peas in a pod and were married almost 27 years.

Dave had a passion for golf and played in a league for over 35 years at the Golf City Par 3. He also went on a yearly golfing weekend with his Dog Brothers, a very close group of friends.

Dave never met a stranger. He was kind and compassionate with a very quick wit. He will be missed immensely by his family and those that knew and loved him.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and his mother, Lulu.