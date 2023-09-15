April 2, 1951 - Aug. 7, 2023

BLODGETT - David Lynn Sumners, age 72 peacefully passed away with his wife by his side along with family and friends at home in Blodgett, OR, on August 7, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Dave was born in French Camp, CA to Bob and Helen Sumners. When Dave was two years of age, his mother, father, and their four children moved to Whittier, CA, which is where Dave spent his formative years. Dave met his bride-to-be, Nanette, when they were 13 years old. They spent the next 59 years together and were married in 1970. They moved to Oregon in 1975 and have resided in the Blodgett community for 45 years.

In 1973 Dave started a successful construction business, Corvallis Fence Company, that he ran for 41 years. Working throughout the Willamette Valley, he did most of his work in the Corvallis and Philomath area. His work included fence building, pole barns, and home construction. Dave could create, build, and fix anything, thus he was the go-to-guy friends and family called when needed! In 2014, Dave retired after selling his business to long time employee and good friend, Jesse.

In retirement, Dave enjoyed wood working, gardening, tinkering around the house and relaxing in his recliner watching old Western movies with his crossword and sudoku puzzles on his lap as he sometimes dozed off! He had his own opinions and willingly challenged peoples' thinking while keeping his great sense of humor. Dave had a sensitive and kind nature and was a warm and friendly person. He had lots of friends, some of whom followed him when moving to Oregon, a testament to the amazing man he was. Dave was grateful for the life he enjoyed and wanted family and friends not to mourn over his death, but preferred they remember the good times they had together.

Dave is survived by his wife, Nan; daughter, Tracy, and son, Ryan (Linsey); six grandchildren: Chad, Alicia, Brandon, Garrett, Haley, and Ryder; siblings, Carol Jeanne, Jim (Dorothy), and Greg (Kathy). Dave loved his family dearly and was proud of the successful lives his children made for themselves. Dave will be missed and forever be loved by all.