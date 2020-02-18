May 12, 1939 — February 13, 2020

David Lloyd Troutman, 80, of Lebanon, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio. He lived in California and Ashland, Oregon. He was a shop teacher/instructor at Ashland Senor High School and Lebanon Union High School. He was a talented carpenter, welder, and draftsman; model railroad enthusiast and owned several businesses in Lebanon.

He married Loretta Sweeney in November of 1959. They later divorced. He married Beverly Lott in 1989. She passed away in 2018.

He is survived by three children Corinne Fernandez of California, Kent Troutman of Salem and Sunny Jones of Arizona; as well as three step-children Gary Williams, Lori Nordstrand and Elizabeth McGarry all of Lebanon; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild as well as ten step grandchildren and 26 step-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fly A Flag For America Foundation in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St. Lebanon, OR 97355.

