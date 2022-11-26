David Lloyd Dezotell, 89, passed away in Salem, OR on November 10. Dave was born July 26, 1933 in Davidson, Saskatchewan, Canada to Percy and Margaret Dezotell. His family moved to Merced, CA where Dave grew up and then to Salem, OR in 1950 where he graduated in 1951 from Salem High School. He joined the First Christian Church where he met and on February 20, 1953 married Beverly Jean Roberts. They were married nearly 70 years at the time of his passing. Shortly after marrying, Dave served in the Army Signal Core, being stationed at Fort Huachuca and training in San Luis Obispo, and then shipped to Alaska where he laid communication cables and learned cable splicing which led to his career of 40 years with US West. Dave and Bev had three children and settled in Corvallis, OR to raise them. He transferred to the Salem office of US West in 1981 to be nearer aging parents where he retired in 1995. He was an active member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club, Western Antique Powerland and the Salem First Christian Church, where he served in many positions.